Man feared drowned at Splashmin’s Resort

The search is on for 25-year-old Dinesh Ramdas of Coglan Dam, West Bank Demerara who reportedly feared drowned at the Splashmin’s Fun Park, Soesdyke/Linden Highway on Sunday.

While information remains sketchy, <<<Inews>>> understands that the young man and his family were outside of the resort when a ball accidentally went inside the compound.

In an attempt to get the ball, the man reportedly attempted to crawl under the fence. After some time has passed and Ramdas did not return, the family frantically started to search for him.

Up to late Sunday evening, his body was not yet discovered. An investigation has been launched into the incident.