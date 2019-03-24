21-year-old miner stabbed to death during row over hammock

A 21-year-old miner who was stabbed during a row over a hammock at 111 Miles Mahdia, Region Eight on Tuesday last succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Hubert Willi, of Campbelltown Village, Mahdia reportedly took his last breath earlier today.

Based on information received, the now dead young man and the suspect were under the influence of alcohol when the stabbing incident took place.

According to the police, on the day in question, Willi was walking along the Mahdia roadway when he saw the suspect and confronted him about a hammock belonging to him.

An argument ensued between them and it was at this time, the perpetrator became annoyed and dealt the victim several stabs to his body before escaping.

The injured man was picked up and transported to the Mahdia District Hospital but due to the seriousness of the injuries, he was referred and transported to the GPHC to seek further medical attention.

Willi was a patient at the medical institution until his demise at about 10:00h today. A post mortem is expected to be performed on Monday.

The suspect was arrested and has subsequently confessed to wounding the now dead man. He is expected to be arraigned with murder when he makes his first court appearance.