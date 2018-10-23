Mason accused of killing colleague in row over bicycle arraigned

The mason was on Tuesday arraigned before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan following the fatal stabbing of his colleague on Wednesday last.

Darius Barrington, 31, of Lot 634 Block’ X’ Lillendall, East Coast Demerara (EBD) was not allowed to plead to the indictable charge of manslaughter that was read to him.

It is being alleged that Barrington on October 17, 2018, at South Sophia, Squatting Area, Greater Georgetown killed Seon Harry.

He was remanded to prison to next appear on November 2, 2018.

It was previously reported that the two men had an argument after Harry borrowed Barrington’s bicycle returned it.

However, the following day Harry allegedly armed himself with a cutlass and dealt Barrington several chops to his body.

In allegedly retaliating, Barrington dealt Harry one stab wound to his body which resulted in his subsequent death.