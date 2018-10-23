GCCI to host inaugural energy forum

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has announced that it will be hosting Guyana’s Inaugural Energy Forum at The Symposium, Duke Lodge at 9hrs on Friday, October 26, 2018.

In a brief press release issued moments ago, the GCCI said that two presentations will be made by Government on a Viable Energy Mix for Guyana, as well as the Sovereign Wealth Fund. Each presentation will be followed by a panel discussion from the likes of Christopher Ram, Charles Ramson Jr., and Nicholas Boyer, amongst others.

Questions will also be fielded from the audience to the panelists and presenters. Admission to this event is free and light refreshments will be served, the release added.