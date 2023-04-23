Man wanted for ex-lover’s murder found dead in Canje River

The body of the man, who was wanted in connection with the murder of a Crabwood Creek woman, was this morning discovered floating in the Canje River, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Dead is 50-year-old Sunil Durga of Betsy Ground Village, East Canje, Berbice.

Police had issued a wanted bulletin for Durga for questioning in into the murder of his former partner, 36-year-old Telisha Domandeo, with whom he has a child.

The body of Domandeo, a housewife formerly of Crabwood Creek, was found at around 07:00hrs Friday at Creek Dam Betsy Ground Village, East Canje Berbice.

Police say the body was wrapped in a blanket at the time of the discovery. It was examined for marks of violence and a wound was seen on the neck. In fact, police say the neck was almost severed.

Since the discovery, Durga had not been seen and family members subsequently started a frantic search for the man.

According to his brother, Chowdharilall Rameshant, checks were made along the Canje River on Saturday but nothing was found.

However, he told this publication that when they to Brotherson this morning, Durga’s body was seen lying face down in the river.

Rameshant said they informed the police and awaited the arrival of the officers, who retrieved the body.

“There were no marks of violence. The police say no foul play unless he drowned or drink poison,” the brother indicated.

