Ex-lover wanted after missing Berbice woman found dead

Police have issued a wanted bulletin for 50-year-old Sunil Durga who is wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of his former partner, 36-year-old Telisha Domandeo, with whom he has a child.

The body of Domandeo, a housewife formerly of Crabwood Creek, was found at around 07:00hrs today at Creek Dam Betsy Ground Village, East Canje Berbice.

Police say the body was wrapped in a blanket at the time of the discovery. It was examined for marks of violence and a wound was seen on the neck. In fact, police say the neck was almost severed.

Sheep farmer Deonarine Rameshnaut said it was his son who made the discovery whilst venturing to check on the animals. Rameshnaut and the suspect are related.

Meanwhile, it was reported that in April 2023, Domandeo had left her Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, home and went to her mother’s residence at Blairmont West Bank, Berbice to spend some time.

On April 14, she was allegedly abducted; the matter was reported to the Blairmont Police Station. Checks were made for her in both Regions Five and Six but to no avail.

Following the discovery of the body, a party of policemen from the marine section, acting upon information received, travelled along the Canje River within the New Forest Village area, where they found a mattress and a pillow with what appeared to be blood stains.

The discovery of the bloody mattress and pillow was made some three miles from where the body was found.

--- ---