Man beaten to death days after being admitted patient at Psychiatric Hospital

A few days after he was admitted a patient at the National Psychiatric Hospital, a man was beaten to death by patients there.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 32-year-old Dinesh Persaud of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice.

According to the police, he died sometime between 01:00hand 07:30h on Wednesday at the National Psychiatric Hospital at Fort Canje.

The dead man’s parents say he was taken to see a private psychiatric doctor on Monday who referred him to the Psychiatric Hospital.

According to his father, Devendra Persaud, he visited his son at the psychiatric institution on Tuesday and the next morning, he received a telephone call stating that his son was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

He said the call came from the social worker attached to the facility.

According to the police, initial investigation revealed that at about 5:55h on Wednesday, a nurse on duty at the facility was alerted of a patient on the floor lying motionless with blood protruding from his mouth and nostrils.

He was taken to New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An autopsy conducted on the body on Friday gave the cause of death as shock with cerebral haemorrhage due to a fracture to the skull.

The health department has issued no statement on the incident. The dead man’s mother says the National Psychiatric Hospital has not provided the family with any information.

The police say they are investigating the incident.

