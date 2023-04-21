Body of missing Berbice woman found in East Canje

The body of a woman who was reported missing was today found at Betsy Ground Village, East Canje, Berbice.

The missing woman is 36-year-old Telisha Domandeo, a housewife formerly of Crabwood Creek, Corentyne.

The woman was found clad in a blue shirt and a multicoloured trousers and wrapped in a blanket.

Reports are that Domandeo and Sunil Durga once shared a relationship and have a child together. In April 2023, the woman left her home and went to her mother’s residence, which is located at Blairmont.

On April 14, she was allegedly abducted and the matter was reported to the Blairmont Police Station.

There was never a breakthrough in the case until today, when a party of policemen, acting on information received, made the discovery.

The body was examined for marks of violence and a wound was seen on the neck. In fact, reports suggest that the woman’s neck was almost severed.

No arrests have been made but investigations are continuing.

--- ---