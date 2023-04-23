Healthcare Call Centre to be operational in 2023

The Guyana Office for Investment, the investment agency of the Government of Guyana, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding which will see a Healthcare Call Centre being operational here this year.

Indian-based Decipher Health Records Inc. inked the agreement for the call centre.

This is a direct result of the recent visit to India by President Dr Irfaan Ali in February of this year. The Head of State was joined by Chief Investment Officer of Guyana and Agency Head of Guyana Invest, Dr Peter Ramsaroop.

Those meetings were facilitated by Dr. K.J Srinivasa, High Commissioner of India to

Guyana.

Decipher Health Records Inc., headquartered in Bengaluru (India), provides offshore

back-office services to medical doctors in the United States of America.

Founded in the year 2000, Decipher has been providing real-time scribing, revenue cycle

management services and allied transcription services. In India, Decipher operates

out of 4 cities, employing over 750 people, to render these services. All of Decipher’s

facilities are HIPAA-compliant, with state-of-the-art technology.

Dr Ramsaroop indicated that President Ali had made Business Processing

Outsourcing (BPO) Sector a priority, given Guyana’s qualifications of NearShore to

the Americas, Time Zone, and a young educated population, in addition, the

commitment by the PPP/C led Government to add thousands of new jobs to the

industry. We estimate this Industry to sustain a minimum of 15,000 jobs across

Guyana by 2025.

“We are building four new Call Centre shells in Essequibo and Berbice, in addition to

refurbishing the Enmore and Tuschen Call Centres. We are also pleased that the Call

Centre in Linden, Region 10 that was signed with Midas is functioning and young

Guyanese have access to jobs that were terminated by the last Government”

Ramsaroop said.

Decipher Health Records is visiting possible locations and working through the

implementation stage for the establishment of the Call Centre. Its target once fully

operational is 300 Seats.

Dr Ramsaroop further stated that “This signing is an indication of the Government

of Guyana initiatives to create employment throughout the country and facilitate the rapid expansion of economic activities countrywide to boost the economy and

support the diversification of the non-oil sector.”

--- ---