PM Phillips, Indian Minister discuss energy, disaster resilience, defense cooperation

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, met with India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and his delegation Saturday afternoon at the Office of the Prime Minister on Camp Street, Georgetown.
According to the Prime Minister’s Facebook page, “Discussions centred on enhancing Guyana-India cooperation in areas such as civil defence, energy, and telecommunications, which fall under the purview of Prime Minister Phillips.”
Meanwhile, Minister Jaishankar tweeted after the engagement with PM Phillips that India intends to partner with Guyana in its developmental journey as such they “…discussed energy, disaster resilience & preparedness and defense cooperation.”
The visiting delegation was accompanied by India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr K.J. Srinivasa.
Also, on Saturday, the Indian External Affairs Minister also called on the Speaker of the National Assembly in Guyana’s Parliament, Manzoor Nadir.
“Our shared histories provide many traditions that bring us closer,” the visiting official stated.
Meanwhile, later Saturday evening, President Dr Irfaan Ali hosted a dinner in honour of Minister Jaishankar and his delegation, who is on a four-day official visit to Guyana.
The visit is intended to take forward the momentum created by the visits of President Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo to India earlier this year recently.
During brief remarks at the dinner, the Guyanese Head of State called Guyana’s relationship with India “strong and respectful” and one in which both countries share similar values.
He said the time is right to enhance cooperation at the government-to-government level and with the private sectors of both countries.
A number of cabinet ministers, government officials, members of the diplomatic community and private sector representatives were also at the dinner.