PM Phillips, Indian Minister discuss energy, disaster resilience, defense cooperation

Meanwhile, Minister Jaishankar tweeted after the engagement with PM Phillips that India intends to partner with Guyana in its developmental journey as such they “…discussed energy, disaster resilience & preparedness and defense cooperation.”

The visiting delegation was accompanied by India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr K.J. Srinivasa.

Also, on Saturday, the Indian External Affairs Minister also called on the Speaker of the National Assembly in Guyana’s Parliament, Manzoor Nadir.

“Our shared histories provide many traditions that bring us closer,” the visiting official stated.

Meanwhile, later Saturday evening, President Dr Irfaan Ali hosted a dinner in honour of Minister Jaishankar and his delegation, who is on a four-day official visit to Guyana.

The visit is intended to take forward the momentum created by the visits of President Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo to India earlier this year recently.

During brief remarks at the dinner, the Guyanese Head of State called Guyana’s relationship with India “strong and respectful” and one in which both countries share similar values.