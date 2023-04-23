Police looking for ‘red pick-up’ vehicle after woman killed on EBE Road

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force are on the hunt for a ‘red pick-up’ vehicle which was involved in a hit-and-run accident on Saturday evening, leaving a female dead.

The dead woman has been identified as 45-year-old Selena Sooklall of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo. The accident occurred sometime around 22:55h on the public road at Vergenoegen.

According to police reports, a 26-year-old woman was driving west along the southern side of the Vergenoegen Public Road when she observed Sooklall in a kneeling position on the southern carriageway in her path.

The driver said she then slowed down her vehicle but before she could have stopped it completely, a red Motor Pickup (registration number unknown), which was also proceeding in the same direction behind her, overtook her vehicle and collided with the pedestrian.

Sooklall was dragged about 50 feet away by the pick-up vehicle, which stopped a few feet away from the injured woman before the driver drove away in the western direction.

As a result of the collision, Sooklall received injuries to her head and body. Her motionless body was picked up from the road and escorted to Leonora Cottage Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

Investigators observed several CCTV cameras in the area and the footage will be reviewed.

The body of Selena Sooklall was taken to Ezekiel Funeral Parlour for storage. Investigations are ongoing.

