Man returns from work to find home raided

A 59-year-old man is now left counting his losses after he returned home from work to discover that his house had been broken into and a number of items stolen.

Courtney Benjamin of Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara left his house at around 07:05hrs on Wednesday to head to work.

Upon his return home at around 19:45hrs, he noticed that the padlock on a door was removed and that the door was left ajar.

Upon entering, he discovered that the house was ransacked and a number of items missing.

Among the missing items are a quantity of clothing valued $15,000; a pair of sneakers valued $10,000; a backpack valued $35,000; a hair of hats valued $10,000; and a gas bottle valued $10,000.

The police were summoned and conducted checks but found nothing of evidential value.

No arrest has been made but investigations are in progress.