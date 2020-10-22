Man returns from work to find home raided

0

A 59-year-old man is now left counting his losses after he returned home from work to discover that his house had been broken into and a number of items stolen.

Courtney Benjamin of Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara left his house at around 07:05hrs on Wednesday to head to work.

Upon his return home at around 19:45hrs, he noticed that the padlock on a door was removed and that the door was left ajar.

Upon entering, he discovered that the house was ransacked and a number of items missing.

Among the missing items are a quantity of clothing valued $15,000; a pair of sneakers valued $10,000; a backpack valued $35,000; a hair of hats valued $10,000; and a gas bottle valued $10,000.

The police were summoned and conducted checks but found nothing of evidential value.

No arrest has been made but investigations are in progress.

SHARE
Previous articleAnna Catherina grocery shop burglarised

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR