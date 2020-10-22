Guyana’s Romario Shepherd replaces injured Dwayne Bravo in WI squad

Guyana’s fast-bowling allrounder Romario Shepherd will replace the injured Dwayne Bravo in the West Indies T20 squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand. The 25-year-old Shepherd made his international debut last year against Afghanistan, and has played five ODIs and two T20Is so far.

Bravo sustained a groin injury while playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL season.

“I was really looking forward to the tour of New Zealand as it has been so many months since I last wore maroon in Sri Lanka back in March and we are all so excited about building towards defending our T20 World Cup next year,” Bravo said, according to ESPNCricinfo.

“Unfortunately, the injury I sustained on Saturday playing for CSK has not only ruled me out of the IPL but also the tour.

“I’m making arrangements to return to Trinidad over the next few days where I will continue my rehab and treatment. I’m fully committed to representing the West Indies and I just need to get myself stronger again,” Bravo was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying.

Shepherd picked up six wickets at 23.16 for the Guyana Amazon Warriors, while returning an economy rate of 7.31, during the Caribbean Premier League, which ended in September.

“This is a great opportunity for me, and I want to take it with both hands,” Shepherd said. “I was in the team before, last year and earlier this year, so I have a good feel of the game at this level. I’ve been training hard and working at all areas of my game so I’m ready.”

West Indies will tour New Zealand from November 27 to December 15, playing three T20Is followed by two Test matches that are part of the World Test Championship cycle.

West Indies T20I squad for New Zealand tour: Kieron Pollard (capt), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams. (ESPNCricinfo)