Man found floating in Pomeroon River

Police in Regional Division No. 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam) are investigating a suspected boat mishap which resulted in the death of Ivan Braithwaite, a resident of Kabakaburi, Upper Pomeroon River.

The alleged boat mishap occurred on Thursday between 16:30h and 18:30h in the Pomeroon River.

Based on police investigations, Braithwaite left home in his canoe to purchase some items from a shop. However, he did not return, and his canoe was seen drifting in the river with the items he bought inside.

A report was made at the Charity Police Station, and a search commenced but proved futile.

However, at about 06:00h on Friday, Braithwaite’s body was seen floating face down by his son-in-law in the Kabakaburi Upper Pomeroon River.

The body was examined, and no mark of violence was seen.

The body was escorted to the Charity Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival by Doctor Maesh. The body is at the Charity Hospital’s Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

