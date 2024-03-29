President Ali urges love, compassion at Good Friday Service

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali joined Christian worshippers at the Revealed Word Christian Centre on Friday morning for their Good Friday Service, where he underlined the importance of love, kindness, and compassion in the lives of all Guyanese as they move forward in a modern Guyana.

The president spoke of the importance of Good Friday as a day to reflect on Jesus’ selfless and unconditional love, urging the congregation to let this love guide their actions throughout the year.

“We cannot experience the true value of selfless love if we are not willing to give selfless love,” President Ali said.

He continued, “In this very life, we are treated with many stories of persons who dropped out of school and are today celebrated for innovation, and entrepreneurship. And it is for this reason that I believe today is even more special, because today allows us to reflect on this love, to understand the true nature of this love.”

He pointed to Guyana’s rich tapestry of cultures and religions, highlighting how this diversity could be a powerful source of unity if everyone embraced the message of love and acceptance

“God has brought us together as different tribes and different people under the banner of humanity. There is no difference in the love He pours into one tribe as to another. If we understand this fundamental aspect of our creation, that is the first step towards bridging all wounds, healing all scars, and lifting each other,” the president added.

The head of state also interacted with worshippers after his remarks.

Good Friday is a day of reverence, as it signifies the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The day is usually observed through fasting and prayer.

