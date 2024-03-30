WBD man nabbed with illegal gun, ammo

Police on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD) have arrested a male after he was found in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition which were discovered after they trailed the suspect’s motorcar from a bar at Vreed-en-Hoop, Region Three. Reports are that at about 02:30h Friday morning, acting on information received, Police trailed a Toyota Allion car bearing registration #PAE 2420 from a bar located at New Road Vreed-en-Hoop to Crane Old Road on the West Coast of Demerara, where the car and driver were stopped and searched.

The driver, Samuel McIntyre, a 32-year-old self-employed resident of Bagotville, West Bank Demerara, was told of the information received that it’s alleged he’s carrying an unlicensed Firearm in his possession and that ranks would like to conduct a search on his person and motorcar, for which he agreed.

Whilst searching the motorcar, Police found a 9mm Taurus pistol and a magazine containing eight live matching rounds of ammunition.

Police took possession of the Firearm and ammunition and told McIntyre of the offence committed. He was cautioned, arrested and escorted along with the firearm and ammunition to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station.

