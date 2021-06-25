Man chops brother who refuses him entry into yard

Derick Baker, a 56-year-old farmer of Warren village, East Coast Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), has been hospitalised after his brother whom he had refused to give access to his yard chopped him multiple times on Wednesday.

Police investigations have revealed that at about 20:00h on the day in question, Baker was at home when his brother visited, but he refused to let him into the yard.

This angered his brother, who reportedly left and returned with a cutlass.

Upon his return, Baker was reportedly standing on the road, and his brother dealt him several chops about his body.

The man sustained injuries to his left foot, face and chest, but he reportedly managed to flee from his brother and was rescued by neighbours and other family members.

He was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he has been admitted a patient.

His brother was subsequently arrested, and the cutlass was retrieved. He was taken to the Central Police Station, and is expected to be arraigned in court soon. An investigation of the incident is underway.