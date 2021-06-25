350 house lots allocated to Charity residents at “Dream Realised” housing drive

The Government of Guyana through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) on Friday allocated 350 house lots to residents of Charity in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) at the Anna Regina Town Council.

The house lots were allocated under the “Dream Realised” housing drive which the PPP/C initiated after taking office in August 2020.

In addition to the 350 house lots, another 200 titles and transports were handed out during a planned two-day activity in the region.

At the evening on Friday, Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal explained that the allocation of house lots was another commitment that is being fulfilled to the residents of Region Two. While allocating the house lots, the minister told residents that $13.9 billion in infrastructure and land developmental projects were also awarded to 14 areas which will see a massive transformation.

He nevertheless stated that despite the global pandemic, the Housing ministry kick-started the biggest housing drive with the aim of executing the PPP/C manifesto which is to distribute 50,000 house lots in five years.

To date, a total of distributed 4200 along with 700 land transport to allottees were handed out.

“The processing of land titles and transport are in a backlog and we are committed that we will work to bring it to the front line for current applicants who are in the system…in this short period we already processed close to 700 land titles/ transports. Essequibo has had a backlog in the system while approximately 200 titles will be allocated to applicants. Infrastructural work has also commenced for the development of thriving housing scheme areas which will see a massive transformation,” Croal added.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues stated that the beneficiaries of the 350 house lots are those persons who have applied since 2019.

“We allocate persons a portion of land… we intend you to make most of it with the security of you knowing that you own your land and title… we are here to ensure that the people of Essequibo access good streets, housing area, and street lamps. the plans that we have in allocate housing is to ensure that our beneficiaries be facilitated with proper infrastructural work so that there will be a high standard of the living surrounding,” Rodrigues stated.

She added that giving the residents the house lots is the first step to owning their own homes and as such encouraged them to take full advantage of loans that are available at the various commercial banks.

In addition, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CH&PA, Sherwyn Greaves told residents that the agency is making every effort to ensure homeownership becomes a reality for residents on the Essequibo Coast.

Greaves added that the massive housing drive was propelled from a recent visit to the region by President Dr. Irfaan Ali while noting that during the two-day affair, 200 titles and transports will be handed out.

The Ministry, he posited, will also process new applications during the outreach.

Further, Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva told those gathered that the PPP/C administration has managed to develop the region and country through massive transformational projects.

“When you own your own home… there is a sense of pride that you all today since you are all, I will like to congratulate you all… the Ministry of Housing and Water managed to allocate 4200 house lots, and its just 2021… we are indeed grateful for the work that our government has been pushing.”

De Silva noted that allottees are too long in the system and as such the government is working assiduously to fulfill its promises to ensure that Guyanese become homeowners.

