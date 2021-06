The total positive cases of the novel coronavirus detected in Guyana increased to 19674 following the detection of 109 new cases within the last 24 hours.

There are 17 persons in the ICU, 99 in institutional isolation, 1473 in home isolation, and one in institutional quarantine.

The recoveries stand at 17626 while the death toll has risen to 459.

The latest fatality is a 59-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).