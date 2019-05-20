Man charged with murder of ex-wife Zaila Sugrim

A 38-year-old businessman was hauled before Magistrate Zameena Ali at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court to answer to the capital offence of murder.

Ryan Sugrim is accused of killing his ex-wife, Zaila Sugrim, who was the mother to his five children.

Mr Sugrim was not required to plea to the indictable offence which stated that between May 11 and May 14 at La Union, West Coast Demerara, he murdered Zaila Sugrim, his ex-wife.

Sugrim was represented by Attorney-at-Law Sanjeev Datadin who told the court that his client did not confess to the murder, contrary to media reports.

Datadin asked the magistrate to publicly warn the media to desist from publishing inaccurate information on the case.

Nonetheless, Sugrim was remanded to prison and his next court appearance is slated for June 25 at the Leonora Magistrate’s Courts.

Zaila Sugrim was last seen by her sister at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling on May 11, when she entered the motorcar of her estranged husband.

After realizing that something was amiss, the suspect’s children reportedly inspected CCTV footage of the home but a particular time period was deleted.

It wasn’t until a search of the suspect’s motorcar was conducted by the Police that they received a break in the case since blood was spotted in the trunk of the vehicle. This prompted Police to arrest the suspect and impound the car.

After much interrogation, the suspect finally broke down and according to police, he confessed to the crime.

This is how the police were able to find the location he buried the woman’s body, which was in a shallow grave at his Crane, West Coast Demerara home.