Blackout hits Demerara, Berbice; GPL apologises

Residents in the Demerara and Berbice region have been hit with blackout.

The power outage comes at a time when scores of persons are getting ready for work, causing various levels of inconveniences.

The disruption to the electricity supply comes just days after the company shut down its service for more than 9 hours to allow for maintenance works.

GPL has since apologised for the blackout this morning.

Regrettably, the Demerara Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) experienced a shutdown at 7:58hrs this morning.

Efforts are underway to repower both Counties.

Our Company will provide updates as they become available.

GPL Inc. apologises for any inconvenience caused.