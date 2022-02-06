Man arrested at ECD bar with unlicensed firearm

The police have arrested a 34-year-old Dazzel Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident after he was found with an illegal .32 pistol at a popular drinking bar at Melanie, ECD.

Police stated that about 00:30h, ranks in Division 4C conducted an intelligence-led operation at the bar during which the man was arrested with the firearm. There was no ammunition in the gun when it was found.

The suspect was taken to the Vigilance Police Station, ECD where he was profiled and placed in custody and the firearm lodged.