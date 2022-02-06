“The country has lost a bright girl” – Min Persaud as she bade farewell to Mahaica accident victim

Sixteen-year-old Shereeda Persaud of Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice (WCB), who lost her life after the car in which she was travelling collided with three other vehicles on Wednesday at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was laid to rest on Saturday amid an outpouring of emotions from her family and friends.

The teen’s body was viewed at the Central Islamic Organization (CIOG) on Woolford Avenue in Georgetown before it was escorted to her residence for final viewing and funeral service.

At the CIOG, Human Services and Social Security Minister Dr Vindhya Persaud expressed condolences to the family on behalf of the Government, while adding that Guyana has lost a bright young girl.

“I’m here to express my condolences to the family on this great loss. It’s a loss, I think, that is a very painful one; and through the… Government of Guyana, I’m here to stand with you, to support you, because I know this is the type of pain and hurt that will be with you for some time; but I just urge you to have faith in God, because your prayer, your faith and love for God will (give) you the strength during this very difficult time,” Minister Persaud related.

She said, “The country has lost a very bright girl.”

The teenager, who had been buzzing with brilliant life, had played the role of Home Affairs Minister at the 2021 Youth Parliament, where she had spoken extensively on road safety. Ironically, she and her 21-year-old boyfriend Christopher Bhagwandat of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara were killed at Mahaica during a high-speed Police chase.

Also expressing condolences to the family at the funeral was the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG).

According to Persaud’s uncle, Tameshwer Persaud, “She was a very jovial, kindhearted person. She always had a smile. She was very, very good in school. She was a part of the Youth Parliament… she was debating about accidents at the Youth Parliament.”

Persaud, of Bath, West Coast Berbice, was supposed to be in school – Bush Lot Secondary School – where she was a top performer, when she seemingly ditched school and was picked up in a motorcar driven by her 21-year-old boyfriend to head back to his Mon Repos, ECD home to celebrate his mother’s 45th birthday. That, regrettably, was when the fatal accident occurred.

The car driven by the young man, PNN 8852, was reportedly stopped by traffic ranks at Perseverance, Mahaicony, ECD. The young man had pulled in the corner, but as the cops approached, he reportedly drove away at a “fast rate of speed”. A mobile patrol was alerted and went in pursuit.

This resulted in a high-speed chase, culminating in a four-vehicle collision involving another motorcar and a canter.

The Guyana Police Force has come in for heavy criticism following the accident. In light of those criticisms, Police Commissioner Nigel Hoppie has promised that a thorough investigation would be conducted into the fatal accident.