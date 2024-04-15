Mall, featuring escape rooms & VR spaces, to be constructed at Mahaica

The Ramlochan family of Chris Auto Sale & Spares will embark on the construction of a modern mega mall and entertainment complex at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

The facility will include retail spaces, dining options, a rooftop restaurant, and an expansive indoor entertainment facility spanning over 50,00sqft.

Some other features will include escape rooms and virtual reality spaces as well as carnival machines and soft playgrounds.

The project is being supported by Demerara Bank Limited.

Businessman Praimchan Ramlochan was born and raised at Mahaica and founded Chris Auto Sale & Spares in 1998. While continuing to significantly invest in Guyana, Mr. Ramlochan entered the Canadian Real Estate Market in 2009 and has been well known as a prominent Real Estate Developer and Investor in Canada with properties across the Greater Toronto Area.

