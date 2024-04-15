US$25M ‘RiverPlace Mall’ to be constructed at Farm

Unicomer Caribbean has secured financing for the construction of a mall located at Farm on the East Bank of Demerara.

The project is being financed through a partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Invest, valued at US$25 million.

The 50,000sqft retail and commercial facility will house Unicomer’s flagship stores such as Courts Mega Store, RadioShack, Courts Optical, and Ashley’s Furniture Home Store.

The complex, which will be named ‘RiverPlace Mall’, will also accommodate over 40 other shops, including eateries, a gym, and internationally-branded stores.

During the construction, it is expected that 100 jobs will be generated while upon the completion of the project, another 100 employment opportunities will become available.

