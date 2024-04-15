Mother & son remanded for murder of Festival City man

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Forty-two-year-old Alicia Edmonson, and her son, Malachi Kennedy, a 22-year-old Linesman, both residents of Lot 3 Perry Street, Tucville, Georgetown, were today charged for the murder of 36-year-old, Amaiziah Hohenkirk, a labourer of Lot 1308 Unity Place, Festival City, Georgetown.

They appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court today (April 15, 2024) and were not required to plea to the charge of murder. Mother and son were remanded to prison until May 7, 2024.

According to reports, on (April 11, 2024) at about 23:15 hrs, Alicia and one of her 24-year-old sons of the said address who is a friend of the deceased had a misunderstanding over a speaker box that was damaged.

On April 12, 2024, at approximately 6:50 a.m., Alicia informed her other son, Malkchi Kennedy (21-year-old laborer), that Darrel had allegedly abused her. At 7:00 a.m., Malkchi went searching for Darrel and encountered the deceased with an individual named Sean on Perry Street. An argument ensued, leading them to Alicia’s residence.

During the confrontation at Alicia’s residence, Sean (allegedly armed with a hockey stick) struck Alicia on her left wrist. Alicia then allegedly retrieved a knife and stabbed the deceased once in the abdomen and once each on the left and right wrists.

The deceased fled the scene with Sean, entered a motor vehicle, and proceeded to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

--- ---