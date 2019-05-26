Lindener jailed for armed robbery

A Lindener, Delroy Griffith, was sentenced to three years in prison by Magistrate Wanda Fortune on Thursday after he was found guilty of robbery under arms.

The 30-year-old made his final court appearance at the Linden Magistrate’s Court last week when the sentence was handed down.

The court heard that Griffith, a miner who hails from Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden, on March 3 at Burnham Drive, Wismar, robbed Nicholas Valcin of a Samsung J7 cellphone valued $70,000.

At the time of the robbery, he was armed with a knife. The father of two denied the offence.