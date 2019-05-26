Pedal cyclist in unconscious state after being struck by Corporal

A pedal cyclist is now in an unconscious state at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was struck down by vehicle allegedly being driven by a Corporal of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on Saturday morning along the Vryheid’s Lust Railway Embankment road, East Coast Demerara.

The severely injured man was identified as 57-year-old Ramlackhan (only name), of Lot 346 Martyrs’ Ville, Mon Repos, ECD.

At the time of the accident, the now injured man was towing another friend who is allegedly from 6th Street, Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD). He sustained lacerations to his right arm but did not seek any medical attention.

Reports are that around 05:15h on the day in question, the duo was riding along the roadway when they were hit off of their bicycle by motor car PRR 7815. It was reported that the car was being driven by a 33-year-old Corporal.

However, the seriously injured man was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted a patient. Up to this morning, the 57-year-old pedal cyclist was said to still be in an unconscious state.

Meanwhile, a breathylzer test was conducted on the driver of the vehicle, and it was discovered that his alcohol intake was above the legal limit. He is presently in the custody as police continue their investigations.