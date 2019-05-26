Opposition urges Guyanese to continue overcoming challenges

As Guyana celebrates its 53rd Independence Anniversary today, the Opposition – People’s Progressive Party – has joined in calling for Guyanese to embrace how far the country has come and to play their part in Guyana realising its true potential.

The party paid its respects to the historical sacrifices that persons have made to ensure that Guyana achieved its independence. According to the PPP, such individuals had many challenges to overcome before the colonial shackles could be overcome.

“During the fifty-three years since, our country faced many challenges and experienced a period of unprecedented progress and prosperity. Throughout that time, our resilient and patriotic Guyanese people remained resolute towards the building of a better nation through hard work and dedication for the advancement of their fellow men and women,” the PPP said.

The party noted that patriotic Guyanese remain committed to building a better Guyana, notwithstanding present challenges. It also noted that Guyana has much potential which, through prudent management, could create a better future for all.

“In observing another milestone in our independence, our party urges reflection on the valiant efforts of those who made untold sacrifices during the struggles for self-rule. Those sacrifices must continue to be valued and remain a source to imbue us all with pride and patriotism,” the party added.

“We must also remain cognisant of our nation’s vast potential which, through prudent management, can create the brighter future we all desire. Let us continue to remain hopeful so that our challenges can be overcome,” the party’s statement added.