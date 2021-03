A driver attached to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) in Region 10 has been charged for assaulting a police officer and a nurse during a protest at the hospital on Wednesday.

The defendant, Michael Smartt of Linden was granted self bail for the assault charges when he made a virtual appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann Mclennan on Friday.

Smartt was also found guilty of the offence of resisting arrest, and was ordered to perform 10 hours of community service as his sentence.