Body of woman who went missing in backtrack route mishap recovered

The body of 48-year-old Sharida Hussein, who was feared to have drowned while she was returning home to Guyana from Suriname via a backtrack route last month, has finally been recovered.

Regional Commander Jairam Ramlakhan said the woman’s body was found at the Number 48 Village seashore, in a clump of bushes.

Her body was positively identified by her son, Joshua Samaroo. The body was escorted to the Skeldon Hospital, awaiting a postmortem.

Hussein is one of three persons who went missing on the evening of February 8 after they had disembarked in waist-deep water following their trip to Guyana from Suriname via a backtrack route.

Hussein, called ‘Sherry’, of Pilot Street New Amsterdam had contacted her 19-year-old son to inform him that she was dropped off at a location of Number 63 Beach where the water was waist-deep and it was dark. She was not heard from again.

It was subsequently learned that two other persons were also dropped off at the same location at the same time and had all travelled from neighbouring Suriname via the backtrack route.

The others were 75-year-old Baduni Harrier called ‘Dorris’ of Number Two Village East Canje and 31-year-old Alwin Joseph of Suriname. Their bodies were recovered a few days after the incident.