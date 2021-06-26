Lewis smashes 35-ball 71 as West Indies trounce South Africa

A display of enormous power from the West Indies unit was all it took for them to dominate the first of five T20 internationals against South Africa today.

The day saw West Indies smash a total of 15 sixes and even going on to win by 8 wickets with 30 balls remaining.

Given a target of 160, openers Evin Lewis and Andre Fletcher went about business as per norm, bringing the heat and spice to the St George’s ground as they smashed the ball to all parts.

Lewis being the aggressor of two notched up yet another half-century with ease. Fletcher contributed a 19 ball 30 but was run out due to a mix-up. This brought the Universe Boss Chris Gayle to the crease and while he did start off slow, he ensured he was there at the end of it all after Lewis was removed for 71 off 35 balls.

A handy knock of 32 off 24 for Gayle included 3 maximums and one boundary. This, coupled with superb power hitting from Andre Russell, who posted 23 off 12, took the Caribbean boys over the line. West Indies ended on 161-2 and showed South Africa why they were a force to be reckoned with.

Earlier in the match, South Africa got off to a decent start. The usual combination of Kevin Sinclair with the new ball did not aid the Kieron Pollard-led side as the South African batsmen took a liking to him.

This brought Fabien Allen on who showed his skill and bagged match figures of 2-18 and while Quinton DeKock did make a promising 37 the windies pegged things back. Dwayne Bravo’s 2-30 was the only other economical figure for the West Indies, Jason Holder and Andre Russell bagged wickets but were expensive.

However, Rassie van der Dussen stuck to his gun and scored a composed 56 to see South Africa post 160-6.

The second T20I will be played tomorrow at 14:00 hrs.