Relative of slain Henry cousins wanted over Haresh Singh’s murder, turns self in

Gladwin Henry, a relative of slain cousins – Isaiah and Joel Henry – who was wanted by the Guyana Police Force for questioning in relation to the murder of 17-year-old Haresh Singh, turned himself into custody earlier today.

Henry, of Number Three Village, West Coast Berbice, was accompanied by his lawyer Nigel Hughes at the time.

Earlier this week, investigators arrested three persons in connection with the murder of Singh, who was killed on September 9, 2020.

This publication was informed that one of the suspects has since confessed to the crime. The police subsequently issued a wanted bullet-in for Henry on Friday.

Haresh Singh’s body was found in the backdam at Number Three Village at a time when there were violent protests over the murders of 16-year-old Isaiah Henry and 19-year-old Joel Henry, whose badly mutilated bodies were found in the backlands of Cotton Tree, WCB, three days prior.

It was widely speculated that Singh’s murder was in retaliation for the murders of the Henry boys.

Several relatives of Singh were initially arrested as suspects in the murders of the Henry teens, but they were subsequently released.

Three days after the bodies of the Henry cousins were found, Singh was on his way to the Number Three Village backlands when he was murdered on the backdam.

The Police had said Singh was found motionless and bleeding from his nose, while his motorbike was burnt.

A postmortem examination had found that Singh died as a result of a brain haemorrhage, blunt trauma to the head, compounded by compression injuries to the neck.