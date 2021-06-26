3 males die from COVID-19; 100 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health has reported that three more males who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic to 462.

These latest fatalities are a 53-year-old from Region Three and a 57-year-old from Region Six, both of whom died on June 14. The other male is 79 years old, who is also from Region Six and died on June 22.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that 100 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the country’s confirmed cases up to 19,774.

With 19 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and some 1646 persons in both home and institutional isolation, the number of active cases in the country is now 1665.

To date, some 17,647 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus in Guyana.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: