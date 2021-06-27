3 dead as fuel tanker explodes at Friendship

Three men were killed this afternoon when a fuel tanker exploded at a wharf in Friendship, East Bank Demerara.

The fatal incident, which occurred sometime between 16:30h and 17:30h, was confirmed by Police Regional Commander – 4B (EBD), Mahendra Siwnarine and Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar.

INews understands that dead men have been identified as Seenarine Persaud, Mark Mangal and Damon Denia.

Minister Indar told this publication that the vessel was docked at the wharf when it exploded.

The coastal vessel, which is owned by a West Demerara businessman, was used to transport fuel across the country.

Indar said inspectors from the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) and the Guyana Fire Service are at the scene conducting investigations to ascertain the cause of the explosion. Police are also at the scene.

More details will be made available in a subsequent report.