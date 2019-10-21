Labourer killed in suspected hit and run in Berbice

The body of a man was on Saturday afternoon discovered lying on the parapet at Number 76 Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), and is suspected to have been a victim of a hit-and-run.

The man was later identified as 27-year-old Premchand Harripaul of Lot 62 Section A, Number 69 Village, Corentyne.

According to information received, the police received an anonymous call and were informed of the discovery.

As the ranks arrived at the scene, the motionless body was seen lying facedown with what appeared to be bloodstains on the neck and torso.

There was also a visible cut to the neck. However, at the scene, the police recovered a portion of a vehicle’s headlamp, which suggested that Harripaul might have been struck down.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, acting on information, Police visited a spray paint establishment in Crabwood Creek and inspected a vehicle with a broken headlamp.

According to the owner of the spray paint shop, the vehicle was taken there on Saturday evening to have it fixed as soon as possible. The vehicle was taken into Police custody and the owner of the car was arrested and is assisting with the investigation.