The partially decomposed body of a male was this morning found with a black plastic bag wrapped around his head at Potentia, West Bank Demerara.

The body is yet to be identified but based on information gathered, it bore several marks of violence. At the time of the discovery, the dead man was wearing a pair of blue jeans with no shirt.

The body was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting proper identification and post mortem. Police have launched an investigation into the alleged murder.