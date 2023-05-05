Ituni residents to receive land titles

The government has initiated the process of regularising several households in Ituni, Region Ten, as part of its efforts to address longstanding land issues in the community.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal said the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) has conducted an occupation survey to determine the number of individuals living in the area.

Speaking recently in Linden, Minister Croal explained that his Ministry is currently revising the plan to include those additional persons.

Upon completion of this process, these individuals will be eligible to apply for their land title documents, which will provide them with legal ownership of their property.

“I have given that engineer one week to finish the plan because I want in one month for us to be able to go back to Ituni to start having persons sign up to process their ownership documents,” he said.

The process fulfils a promise made by the housing minister during his meeting with residents last November, where he committed to beginning the regularisation process in the first quarter of this year.

This is not the first time the government has attempted to regularise the area. In 2004, approximately 70 land titles were processed as part of an earlier initiative.

According to the housing minister, a subsequent visit in December 2021 revealed that many individuals were occupying the government reserve. As a result, a survey of the area was conducted, leading to the ongoing process of revising the plan to include these additional residents.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to resolving land issues across the country and ensuring that all citizens have access to safe, decent, and affordable housing.

