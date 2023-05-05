Labourer remanded for attacking mentally-ill man

Romel Torres, a 24-year-old labourer of Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke Linden Highway, has been charged for attacking a mentally-ill man of the community.

Torres was arrested on Wednesday and charged on Thursday for ‘Felonious Wounding’, Contrary to Section 57(a) of the Criminal Law (Offenses) Act, Chapter 8:01, committed on Earl Emmanuel of Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke Linden Highway.

The accused appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman, where the charge was read to him, and he pleaded guilty.

Bail was refused, and he was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to May 29, 2023 for sentencing.

