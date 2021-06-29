Isaiah Henry’s brother, 3 others remanded for murder of Haresh Singh

Four persons, who were arrested by ranks from the Guyana Police Force’s Major Crimes Unit, were charged today with the murder of 17-year-old Haresh Singh which occurred on September 9, 2020 at Number Three Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Those charged are Philip Anderson called ‘Ratman’, 29, of Number Three Village; Joel Gittins called ‘Bolo’, 27, of Jangotown, East Coast Demerara (ECD); Gladston Henry called Gladwin Henry, aka ‘Soldierman’, 27 of Number Three Village; and Charles Scott called ‘Bucko’, 21, of Rosignol, Berbice.

The charge was read to the accused by Magistrate Peter Hugh at Fort Wellington Magistrate Court virtually. They were not required to plead and they were remanded to prison.

The case has been postponed to July 12, 2021 and transferred to Blairmont Magistrate Court for report.

It was reported that during interrogation, Anderson reportedly confessed that he was part of the initial plot to murder Singh as revenge for Isaiah’s murder.

In his confession he reportedly told detectives that after the bodies of the Henry boys were found, one of Henry’s relative who is now in police custody went to his home and told him that Singh’s relatives were the ones responsible for his brother’s death and that “they got to die,” as a form of revenge.

He said that Henry’s relative asked to accompany him on the road where they were joined by “Bucko” and “Bolo”. As they were heading towards the road, they armed themselves with pieces of wood.

Anderson stated that they went straight to Haresh Singh’s house and accused his relatives of killing his brother and cousin. They reportedly started to verbally abuse the family and threatened to kill them.

After the confrontation, they left and went to the back of Isaiah’s home then to a dam at Number Three Village.

He said there, they crossed a bridge and went to the other side where they saw Haresh Singh approaching on his bike. As such, the four men instructed him to stop and Singh complied but refused to come off the bike when he was told to do so.

An angered “Bolo” reportedly grabbed Singh from behind and pulled him off the bike after which he bent him over and it was then Henry’s relative dealt him one blow to the head.

After receiving the blow, Singh was thrown to the ground and groaned in pain, the man told Police. Still full of anger, “Bolo” then picked up a piece of wood and repeatedly lashed Singh to his head.

Upon seeing this, Anderson told detectives that he walked away but subsequently learnt that Singh had died and his bike was set on fire.

Anderson, admitted that from the inception, he was working in cohort with Henry’s relative, “Bucko” and “Bolo” but after witnessing the brutal attack on Singh, he regretted being involved.

He has since apologised for being involved in the heinous crime especially after he found out that Singh’s family was innocent and had nothing to do with the Henry boys’ murder.

Singh’s body was found on September 9, 2021, three days after the badly chopped bodies of Isaiah and Joel Henry were found.

Following the discovery, there was countrywide protests calling for justice for the boys. The Police initiated its investigations and shortly after they were joined by a team of overseas experts.

They all concluded that the Henry boys were murdered at a location other than the area their mutilated bodies were found since no blood stains or weapons were found at the scene.