The country’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 468 today following the deaths of a 38-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both of whom resided in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

The country has also recorded 68 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 19,959.

A total of 13 persons are receiving care in the ICU, 91 are in institutional isolation, 1508 in home isolation and nine in institutional quarantine.

The total recoveries stand at 17,879.