GECOM trio slapped with more electoral fraud charges

Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield, his deputy Roxanne Myers, and Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo were today slapped with more charges in relation to their alleged attempts to rig the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

They were each released on $100,000 bail when they appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. The trio was not required to plead and is expected to return to court on July 14.

The charges alleged that between March 2 and August 2, 2020, at Georgetown, they conspired with each other and with Volda Lawrence, Carol Smith-Joseph, and others to defraud the electors of Guyana by declaring a false account of votes for the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections.

Lowenfield is currently before the court on three counts of misconduct in public office, and three counts of forgery.

Myers is before the court on two counts of misconduct in public office while Mingo icharged with four counts of misconduct in public office.

Meanwhile, Lawrence and Opposition activist, Carol Joseph are also before the court on electoral fraud charges.

In light of these charges, Government-nominated Commissioners at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) had tabled three motions calling for the dismissal of the trio.

While no decision has been made on the motions, GECOM last week unanimously decided to send on leave Lowenfield, Myers and Mingo.

GECOM Chair Justice Claudette Singh is expected to make a decision on the way forward regarding the motions.