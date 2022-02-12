Husband, friend confess to murder of Yarrowkabra woman

The husband of 48-year-old Edith Reuben and his friend have confessed to killing the woman earlier this week, police say.

Reuben, of lot 1286 Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, was found hanging from a mango tree in her yard on Tuesday.

A post mortem examination on Friday confirmed that the woman was murdered. Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh gave Reuben’s cause of death as asphyxiation due to hanging compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

The police have since disclosed that the woman’s husband and another male have confessed to the crime.

INews understands that Reuben, her husband and some neighbours were consuming alcohol in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Sometime after, the husband retired to bed leaving the woman and a male friend alone drinking.

However, the husband got up a bit later and found his wife and the friend in a compromising position.

An argument ensued between the trio during which the husband hit the woman to her head causing her to fall unconscious.

The two men assumed Reuben was dead and decided to hang her body on a tree in the yard.

“They further confessed that when she became unconscious, they placed her to hang from the mango tree to make it look like a suicide,” the police said in a statement.