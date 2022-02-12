Trio arrested with ganja, cocaine at Tabatinga

Police in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) arrested three persons after a quantity of suspected cannabis and cocaine were found in their Central Rupununi yard.

Acting on information received, the party of policemen went to a house at Tabatinga, Lethem where two males and a female were found.

During a search of the premises, a scale and a quantity of ziplock bags were found.

When questioned, the suspects told the police that they sell aji, however, a further search of the yard unearthed a plastic bag containing suspected cannabis under a tree.

Additionally, eight small plastics containing suspected cocaine were also found.

The three occupants were arrested and taken to the Lethem Police Station where the narcotics were weighed and amount to 34 grams cannabis and 3 grams cocaine.

They remain in custody pending charges.