1 killed, several injured in Friendship accident

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police in Regional Division 4B are investigating a Fatal accident which occurred on Saturday May 25, 2024 at about 05:40 hrs on Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara, involving mini bus with registration number BVV 1137 owned by Roxanne Mason of Lot 32 Railway Line, Kitty, Georgetown, driven by Keyon Harvey (Deceased) age 38 years of Lot 254 Grove Squtting Area, EBD and Mini Bus with registration number BAC 950 owned and driven by Paul David, age 52 years of Lot 45 Public Road, Friendship, EBD with passengers, Yannick Noel age 27 years of Lot 8 Supply EBD, Vishal Goriah age 19 years Lot 42 Friendship, EBD and Lotoya Thorne age 44 years of Lot 34 Friendship, EBD.

Initial investigations revealed that a mini bus BVV 1137 was proceeding south along the eastern side of Friendship Public EBD at an alleged fast rate when the driver lost control of his vehicle and swerved onto the western side of the said road and collided with the right side front of mini bus BAC 950 which was stationary on the said side of the said road facing north picking up passengers.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles were extensively damaged, and both drivers, along with the passengers, received injuries.

The Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned, and the injured persons were examined. However, the driver of mini bus BVV 1137 was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured passengers and driver of mini bus BAC 950 were taken to Diamond Diagnostic Centre for medical attention. They were all treated and sent away.

The body of the deceased was transported to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

