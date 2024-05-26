Let’s forge a new path guided by the principles of justice, equality, and freedom – PNC

See statement from the Peoples National Congress:

As we celebrate Guyana’s 58th independence anniversary, we take pride in the progress our nation has made since gaining independence from colonial rule in 1966. From the early struggles to the present day, Guyana has made significant strides as a young nation. We have benefited from our collective efforts, rich cultural tapestry, ethnic diversity, rich natural endowment, and our determination and resilience.

The People’s National Congress Reform pledges to restore the dignity of our nation and uphold the principles of democracy, good governance, transparency, and accountability. A PNCR-led government will put people first and be at the center of our development strategy. We will respect the rights of all citizens, regardless of race, creed, or political affiliation.

To the people of Guyana, we say, do not lose hope. We understand the struggles you face, and we are committed to creating a better future for all. We will work tirelessly to rebuild our nation, restore the trust that has been lost, and create a Guyana where every citizen can thrive.

Together, let us forge a new path forward, a path that is guided by the principles of justice, equality, and freedom.

A Blessed 58th Independence Day, Guyana.

