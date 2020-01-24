Hururu labourer crushed by fallen log

A 64-year-old labourer of Hururu Mission, Aroaima, Upper Berbice River met his demise on Thursday after he was reportedly crushed by a fallen log. Dead is Edland Benjamin, attached to the Bacchus Logging Company.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred at approximately 16:15h at the Bisooruni Backdam, Upper Berbice River as the now deceased who was on duty was “tagging off some logs”.

In the process, one of the logs reportedly rolled off a ramp, crushing both of his feet in the process. He was transported to the Kwakwani Hospital Complex by his colleagues and was reportedly seen and examined by a Doctor on duty.

The now deceased is said to have suffered injuries to both of his feet and succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention. An investigation has been launched into the incident.