GPF mulls changing age limit to apply for driver’s licence

The Guyana Police Force is currently considering the possibility of changing the age requirements for persons applying for driver’s licence.

Traffic Chief Superintendent Linden Isles said the review is part of a broader evaluation aimed at strengthening the capacity of the Traffic Department.

He reminded, however, that at this stage, the matter is only being considered and may never be implemented.

He furthered explained that, if approved, it would have to be carefully planned and executed, since there are different age requirements for various categories of licences.

Before one can obtain a new driver’s licence, a provisional driver’s licence has to be issued. This type of licence is only valid for a three-month period.

Presently, an individual must be 16 years of age or older before he/she can apply for a provisional motorcycle licence and 17 years or older for a provisional motorcycle and car licence.

An applicant needs to be 18 years of age or older for a car, van and motorcycle licence.