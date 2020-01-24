Husband stabs, slits wife’s throat during argument over electrical cord

A domestic worker was late Thursday evening stabbed to death by her reputed husband during an argument over an electrical cord.

The dead woman has been identified as 44-year-old Somattie Kaisram of Lot 36 Virginia Village, Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara.

Based on reports reaching Inews, the now dead woman and the suspect were heard arguing over a cord which ultimately turned violent.

The man reportedly armed himself with a kitchen knife and dealt the woman several stab to the body. Not satisfied, he reportedly slit her throat.

The injured woman was rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect as investigations continue.