Herstelling woman hospitalised after being stabbed several times by ‘unknown’ man

A female is currently hospitalised in a critical condition after she was attacked on the East Bank Demerara public road and stabbed several times by an ‘unknown’ man.

The injured woman has been identified as 26-year-old Jasoda Gocool of Herstelling Sea Dam, East Bank Demerara, in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at about 06:00hrs on the Herstelling Public Road, EBD.

According to reports, the 26-year-old victim, along with a female friend, also from Herstelling, was heading out of a street which runs in an east to west direction when the victim was approached by an identifiable male dressed in all-black clothing who hugged her from behind and dealt her several stab wounds about her body.

After committing the act, the suspect made good his escape in a white car (model, made, and registration number unknown).

The injured woman was subsequently picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Center, where she was seen by a doctor on duty.

She was then transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where she underwent emergency surgery for several stab wounds to her upper chest, back and left hand. Her condition is listed as critical.

Investigations continue.

